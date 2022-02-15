Tajikistan registers 4 new COVID-19 cases

Tajikistan registered 4 new coronavirus cases for the past day, Trend reports with reference to Akipress.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases reached 17,382.

The total number of recoveries made 17,241. COVID-19 death toll stands at 124.

The country is continuing vaccination against coronavirus infection 5 vaccines currently available – CoronaVac, AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer, Sputnik V.