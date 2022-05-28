Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan hold talks with Tajikistan on water supply for irrigation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 28. Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are holding talks with Tajikistan regarding water supply from its Bakhri Tojik reservoir during the peak of the irrigation season, said Minister of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of Kazakhstan Serikkali Brekeshev, Tend reports citing khovar.tj.

According to him, the terms for water passage from the Tajikistan’s Bakhri Tojik reservoir will be agreed upon, and on June 5, 2022, these conditions will be fixed by a trilateral protocol (Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan) in Dushanbe until the end of May 2022.

Brekeshev noted that Kazakhstan had already agreed with Kyrgyzstan the supply of 330 million cubic meters of water through the Dostyk canal. In addition, experts from the two countries will visit water facilities in the Shu and Talas river basins.

He also stressed that Kazakhstan and Tajikistan have preliminary agreements on the passage of water through the Bakhri Tojik reservoir, which was dumped from the Kyrgyz Toktogul.