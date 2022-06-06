Tajikistan sees surge in number of foreign visitors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. The number of foreign visitors arriving in Tajikistan in the first quarter of 2022 soared more than 6.1 times compared to the same period of 2021, Trend reports with reference to the asiaplustj.info.

Some 614,000 foreign citizens visited Tajikistan from January through March 2022, with nationals of CIS countries accounting for nearly 94 percent of all visitors in Tajikistan during the reporting period.

The number of tourists arriving in Tajikistan from January through March 2022 amounted to 145,000 people, which is 2.5 times more compared to the same period last year.

The largest flow of foreigners arriving in Tajikistan in the first quarter of 2022, was observed from Uzbekistan (141,000), Russia (44,000), Kazakhstan (4,200), Turkiye (1,300), Kyrgyzstan (1,000), China (1,000) visitors.

Meanwhile, the number of citizens of Tajikistan who left the country in the first quarter of 2022 amounted to about 588,000 people, which is 6.5 times more than in the same period in 2021 (91,200 people).