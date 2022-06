BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Tajikistan's Atlasi Khujand textile manufacturer intends to establish a joint venture (Samarkand-Sughd-Silk) with Kumush-Sola enterprise based in Samarkand region of Uzbekistan, Trend reports via Khovar news agency.

Preliminary work on forming a joint venture is ongoing.

Atlasi Khujand is Tajikistan's sole manufacturer of atlas and national adras silk textile, produced 14,000 meters of atlas and 6,000 meter of adras fabric from January through May 2022.