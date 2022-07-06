Tajikistan reveals profits from gold exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 6. Tajikistan revealed profits from gold exports from January through May 2022, Trend reports with reference to the Customs Service of Tajikistan.

The amount of Tajik gold exports in the first five months of 2022 amounted to $308 million, while the value of gold powder exports in the reporting period totaled $54 million.

Currently, 18 gold mining companies operate in Tajikistan, that are increasing the volume of this metal production every year.

One of the largest Tajikistan gold mining enterprises is the Tajik-Chinese joint venture Zarafshon. It accounts for 70 percent of the total gold production in Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, in April 2022, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon commissioned the mining and processing enterprise CJSC TALCO Gold and laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new metallurgical plant and a gold refining enterprise in the Sughd region.