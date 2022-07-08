EBRD introduces first-ever green taxi project in Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) introduced a first-ever green taxi project in Tajikistan, Trend reports referring to the press service of the EBRD.

EBRD will assist in lowering the negative environmental effects of Sayohon taxi company, which operates the well-known Rakhsh Taxi brand in the capital of Tajikistan.

Within the framework of this project, Sayohon will be able to purchase 100 electric vehicles and 30 charging stations, as well as build the necessary charging infrastructure.

"The financial package is a $4.5 million EBRD loan and a grant from the Bank’s Finance and Technology Transfer Centre for Climate Change (FINTECC) program supported by the Global Environment Facility (GEF)," the EBRD said.

In addition to expanding its service, Sayohon will also reduce CO2 emissions by 1,240 tonnes per year. By replacing outdated internal combustion engines with electric ones, the company will be able to reduce emissions of other pollutants that can lead to serious respiratory issues.

Notably, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development has so far implemented 152 projects worth €892 million to boost Tajikistan's economy.