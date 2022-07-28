Tajikistan shares data on country's GDP in 1H2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28. Tajikistan's GDP in the first half of 2022 totaled 46.2 billion somoni ($4.4 billion), said the Minister of Finance of Tajikistan Fayziddin Qahhorda, Trend reports via Tajik Media.

According to the minister of finance, the GDP growth rate from January through June 2022 in Tajikistan amounted to 7.4 percent.

"The total amount of revenues to the state budget, taking into account the funds attracted for the implementation of state investment projects and special funds of budgetary organizations and institutions, amounted to 15.1 billion somoni ($1.4 billion)," he said.

Earlier, the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) forecasted Tajikistan’s GDP growth at 4.2 percent in 2022, before strengthening to 6.8 percent in 2023.