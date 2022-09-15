Tajikistan and China indicate priority areas of further co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in Uzbekistan's Samarkand on September 15, 2022, Trend reports referring to the press service of Tajik President.

During the today's meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, the parties indicated the following priority areas of further collaboration:

- transport and communication;

- field of industry;

- energy and new technologies;

- digital economy;

- green growth.

In addition, a great prospect of cooperation between Tajikistan and China in the fields of metallurgy, light industry and food, as well as the establishment of joint industrial parks was noted.

Meanwhile, the presidents of the two countries underlined the trend of positive growth in trade, which in the first half of 2022 increased by 82 percent over the same period in last year.