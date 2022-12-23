President of Tajikistan instructs to transfer all government payments to cashless

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 23. From mid-2023, all types of government payments in Tajikistan will be carried out in non-cash form, Trend reports via Tajik Media.

This was announced by the President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, during his today's address to the Parliament.

Rahmon instructed the government to transfer all types of taxes, customs duties, mandatory insurance payments, fines, and utility bills to cashless payments from July 1, 2023.

According to the head of state, in order to reduce the human factor in the fulfillment of tax obligations, and the transition to cashless payments in the country, it is necessary to create a "Single Information Center for Digital Services".