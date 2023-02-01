Tajikistan resumes direct flights to China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Tajikistan and China are going to resume direct flights after a three-year break taken due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Somon Air, Abdulkosim Valiev, told local journalists, Trend reports via Tajik media.

Tajik Somon Air will launch the first flight from Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe to China’s city of Urumqi, on February 8, 2023. Somon Air is a member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and has been operating internationally since 2008.

As the Tajik side noted, in the beginning, flights between Tajikistan and China will be carried out once a week. Starting in March, flights will be operated twice a week.

Meanwhile, after acquiring new airplanes, Tajikistan plans to launch flights to other Chinese cities, in particular, from Tajik Dushanbe to China’s Xi An and Guangzhou. At the moment, Tajikistan is negotiating the purchase of new wide-body and narrow-body aircraft on lease.

Tajikistan stopped all international air communication on March 20, 2020, due to the spread of the COVID-19 disease.