Tajikistan, UK to hold investment forum in late March

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 15. The investment forum between Tajikistan and the UK will take place from March 28 to 29 in London, the UK, Trend reports with reference to the State Committee on Investment and State Property Management of Tajikistan.

According to the committee, the main objective of the forum is to assist the participants in finding business partners and expanding trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

The event is expected to be attended by the representatives of the relevant government agencies of Tajikistan and the UK, as well as the entrepreneurs working in the fields of energy, manufacturing, services, logistics, and pharmaceuticals.

It is noted, that bilateral meetings in the B2B (business-to-business) format between entrepreneurs engaged in the public and private sectors of Tajikistan and the UK are planned to be held within the framework of the forum.

"Following the meeting, the sides are going to sign the documents on cooperation between the business circles of the two countries," the message says.

Additionally, during the meeting, an exhibition of domestic goods and products is planned to take place.

According to the State Committee for Investments, the UK has invested $714.6 million in the Tajik economy. The country is one of the four main investors in Tajikistan, the first three are China, Russia, and the US.