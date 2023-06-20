EDB revises forecast for refinancing rate in Tajikistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The refinancing rate in Tajikistan for the year 2023 is projected by the Eurasian Development Bank (EDB) to be 10.3 percent, Trend reports.

This announcement represents a revision from the previous forecast made in November 2022, where the rate was predicted at 12 percent.

The organization's analysts anticipate a slightly lower refinancing rate of 10 percent for Tajikistan in 2024, which is a downward revision from the November outlook that predicted a rate at 10.5 percent.

Looking ahead to 2025, the bank expects the refinancing rate in Tajikistan to decrease further to 9.3 percent.

Meanwhile, the EDB predicts more relaxed monetary policy in Tajikistan starting next year, as inflation in the country is stabilizing.

The refinancing rate is the minimum interest rate at which the National Bank of Tajikistan lends to banks to provide their short-term liquidity. The term of such loans, which banks can get in the auctions conducted by the National Bank, ranges from one day to 28 days.