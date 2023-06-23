Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Tajikistan

Exports of plastics from Türkiye to Tajikistan soar

Tajikistan Materials 23 June 2023 05:10 (UTC +04:00)
Exports of plastics from Türkiye to Tajikistan soar

Follow Trend on

Alyona Pavlenko
Alyona Pavlenko
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Tajikistan's imports of plastic and plastic products from Türkiye in April 2023 significantly increased year-on-year, Trend reports.

The Turkish Statistical Institute data shows that Tajikistan imported plastic and plastic products worth $3 million from Türkiye in April 2023. This amount represents an 81 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022, when the imports amounted to $1.7 million.

In January 2023 Tajikistan imported from Türkiye plastic products for $4.2 million, in February 2023 - for $1.8 million, and in March 2023 – for $4 million.

Overall, Tajikistan imported from Türkiye this type of products for $13.2 million from January through April 2023, which is a twofold growth compared to $6.3 million in the same period of 2022.

The trade turnover between the two countries reached $178.9 million from January through April 2023, increasing by 32.4 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2022($135.1 million).

During this period, Türkiye's exports to Tajikistan made up a total of $123.5 million, while imports from Tajikistan accounted for $55.3 million.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more