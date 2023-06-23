Exports of plastics from Türkiye to Tajikistan soar

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23. Tajikistan's imports of plastic and plastic products from Türkiye in April 2023 significantly increased year-on-year, Trend reports.

The Turkish Statistical Institute data shows that Tajikistan imported plastic and plastic products worth $3 million from Türkiye in April 2023. This amount represents an 81 percent increase compared to the same period in 2022, when the imports amounted to $1.7 million.

In January 2023 Tajikistan imported from Türkiye plastic products for $4.2 million, in February 2023 - for $1.8 million, and in March 2023 – for $4 million.

Overall, Tajikistan imported from Türkiye this type of products for $13.2 million from January through April 2023, which is a twofold growth compared to $6.3 million in the same period of 2022.

The trade turnover between the two countries reached $178.9 million from January through April 2023, increasing by 32.4 percent compared to the corresponding period in 2022($135.1 million).

During this period, Türkiye's exports to Tajikistan made up a total of $123.5 million, while imports from Tajikistan accounted for $55.3 million.