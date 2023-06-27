Tajikistan, Qatar aim to co-op in tourism and trade fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 27. The governments of Tajikistan and Qatar signed a memorandum on cooperation in the field of tourism and trade, Trend reports.

According to official information, the signing of the document took place within the framework of the state visit of the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Dushanbe (Tajikistan).

The main purpose of signing this document is to strengthen and expand cooperation between the two countries in the field of tourism and trade events. This step is aimed at deepening and developing a broader range of cooperation relations between the two countries in economic, trade, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

Within the framework of this document, the parties interact on the basis of the principles of equality and mutual benefit, taking into account the national legislation of their states, and its implementation of this cooperation is considered appropriate in the interests of the well-being of the peoples of both countries and for the development of relationships between travel companies of both sides.

The tourism sector is one of the interesting areas for further cooperation between Tajikistan and Qatar, this document will give a serious impetus to the development of cooperation.

Meanwhile, in general, following the results of high-level meetings and negotiations between Tajikistan and the State of Qatar, 15 new documents on cooperation were signed in the presence of the heads of state.