Tajikistan plans to take further steps for promotion of honey exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29. President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon instructed the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Industry, and New Technologies, along with the Export Agency, to collaborate with the executive authorities of regions, cities, and districts to take measures to increase the volume of honey exports and other beekeeping products, Trend reports.

The announcement was made during the president's speech at a seminar on beekeeping in the Khovaling district of Tajikistan.

"As a result of the implementation of industry development programs, the number of bee colonies in Tajikistan reached 264,000 in 2022, while honey production amounted to 4,600 tons," the president said.

He noted that the number of bee colonies increased 4.3 times last year compared to 1991, honey production rose 7.7 times, and the productivity of bee colonies increased 1.8 times.

"Furthermore, the development of beekeeping has contributed to the creation of new job opportunities, providing employment for over 10,000 people in the country and improving their living standards," Rahmon pointed out.

According to him, the Khovaling district of Tajikistan offers significant opportunities for beekeeping development. The district possesses 8,200 hectares of arable land, 68,000 hectares of pastures, 3,400 hectares of orchards, and 90 hectares of vineyards, which provide a favorable foundation for beekeeping industry development.

Currently, the district accommodates over 150 beekeepers, whose collective efforts resulted in the production of 74 tons of honey in 2022, utilizing 4,200 bee colonies.