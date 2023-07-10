Tajikistan affords as key clean energy source in Central Asia - WB

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 10. Tajikistan's long-term outlook shows promising prospects in the green energy transition, aligning with regional efforts to reduce carbon emissions and boost electricity production, according to the World Bank (WB), Trend reports.

"Tajikistan’s hydroelectricity energy capacity may become a major source of clean energy for the Central Asia region", the WB said.

Experts of the bank predict that Tajikistan will experience substantial benefits from the increased production of electricity, particularly from the Rogun Hydropower Plant (HPP), which is currently under construction.

It is anticipated that around 60 percent of the power generated by the plant will be exported, amounting to an annual export of 10 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh).

Moreover, in 2022, the Tajikistan government prioritized capital investments in the energy and transport sectors, with a specific focus on the Rogun HPP.

Overall, total capital expenditures rose by 1.1 percentage points to reach 12.7 percent of GDP, with a quarter of the investment directed solely towards the Rogun HPP project.

At the same time, the demand for Tajikistan's minerals and base metals worldwide may experience a moderate decline due to a slowdown in global manufacturing production and China's shift towards a more service-oriented economy.