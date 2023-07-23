Czech companies keen to facilitate Tajikistan's development boom

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, July 23. Tajikistan is an important partner of the Czech Republic in Central Asia with vast natural resources, a skilled workforce and a thriving economy, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic Jozef Síkela said, following his recent visit to Tajikistan and Uzbekistan from July 16 through July 18, Trend reports.

According to him, Czech companies are ready to use their expertise in various sectors, including automotive, engineering, energy and advanced manufacturing, to contribute to Tajikistan's development plans.

He pointed out that the economic impact of war in Ukraine extends beyond Europe, affecting Central Asian countries as well. In this regard, Czech Republic proposed providing solutions, know-how, and technologies, while Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, could offer exports of strategic mineral raw materials.

During the business mission, Czech companies showcased cutting-edge solutions befitting for various sectors in Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, including rail transport, aviation, engineering, mining technologies, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and more.

Furthermore, Síkela participated in the 9th meeting of the Uzbek-Czech Intergovernmental Commission on economic, industrial, scientific and technical cooperation in Uzbekistan's capital Tashkent.

Following the event, the protocol of the meeting of the intergovernmental commission was signed, as was a joint roadmap for expanding trade and economic cooperation between Uzbekistan and the Czech Republic.