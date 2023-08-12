Tajikistan sees growth in bilateral trade with Japan

BISHKEK, Tajikistan, August 12. The total trade turnover between Tajikistan and Japan amounted to $108.5 million in 2022, Trend reports.

According to Tajikistan's Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, this was stated during the meeting between Minister Zavqi Zavqizoda and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Japan, Yumi Yoshikawa.

It was noted at the meeting that bilateral trade between Tajikistan and Japan increased in the first half of 2023 by 1.7 times compared to the same period last year. Nevertheless, the exact amount of turnover is not named.

During the meeting, the governments of Tajikistan and Japan signed memoranda under the Japan Overseas Cooperation Volunteers (JOCV) Program. These agreements will allow Japan to dispatch experienced specialists, including doctors, engineers, technologists, programmers, designers, and others, to priority socio-economic sectors in Tajikistan. This valuable expertise will be provided to Tajikistan free of charge.

The discussion during the meeting also covered topics related to expanding bilateral trade cooperation. The two nations explored avenues for increasing financing for Tajikistan's priority projects by establishing joint industrial enterprises using cutting-edge Japanese technologies in free economic zones, exporting eco-friendly products from Tajikistan, and establishing logistical centers.