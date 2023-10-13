CIS chairmanship to pass over to Tajikistan in 2025

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 13. Tajikistan will take over the CIS presidency in 2025, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said in a press statement following a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State in Bishkek, Trend reports.

"Ahead of us is the prospect of Tajikistan taking over the chairmanship next year. It was decided today that Tajikistan will co-chair next year, with the prospect of assuming the chairmanship in 2025. This shows the continuity in the activities of the Commonwealth of Independent States," he said.

Lebedev added that Bishkek will host a meeting of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly on November 16–17, and a meeting of the CIS Economic Council, also chaired by the Kyrgyz Republic, is scheduled for December 8.