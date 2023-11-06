Value of EIB climate finance to Tajikistan increases

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, November 6. The European Investment Bank (EIB) provided $210 million in climate finance to Tajikistan in 2022, Trend reports.

Data from EIB data reveals that the financing increased by 40 percent compared to 2021, when the bank provided climate finance of $150 million to Tajikistan.

Over the period from 2015 to 2022, the EIB's total climate finance commitment to Tajikistan amounted to $1.297 billion, with varying annual allocations, including $149 million in 2015, $34 million in 2016, $232 million in 2017, $192 million in 2018, $116 million in 2019, and $214 million in 2020.

Climate finance plays a vital role in helping countries and companies implement projects that contribute to preserving the environment and curbing global warming.

As previously mentioned by a source at the bank, in Tajikistan, similar to other countries in Central Asia, the EIB's operations align with EU priorities, focusing on the support of sustainable connectivity and the transition towards a sustainable, climate-neutral growth model.

In the Central Asian region, the EIB's support for climate action primarily targets financing green infrastructure projects, including energy efficiency, renewable energy, energy transmission, water supply, sanitation, and improving access to finance for local SMEs.