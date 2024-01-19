Tajikistan, Azerbaijan discuss inter-parliamentary co-op

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, January 19. Tajikistan and Azerbaijan have discussed the development of inter-parliamentary cooperation between the two countries, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, these matters were considered during a meeting between Tajikistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Ilhom Abdurahmon with Chairperson of Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament) Sahiba Gafarova.

Both sides exchanged views on the current state and future development of inter-parliamentary relations between Tajikistan and Azerbaijan, as well as the prospects for strengthening bilateral cooperation in various fields through inter-parliamentary mechanisms.

During the meeting, discussions revolved around organizing reciprocal visits and enhancing working contacts between committees, inter-parliamentary friendship groups, and parliamentary commissions of the two countries.

According to the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan amounted to $6.1 million in 2023, which is 2.9 percent higher than $5.9 million in 2022.