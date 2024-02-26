Trade turnover between Tajikistan, Saudi Arabia soars in 2023

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 26. Trade turnover between Tajikistan and Saudi Arabia grew by 84 percent in 2023 compared to 2022, Trend reports.

This was stated during a meeting between Tajikistan's Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Zavki Zavkizoda, and Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, the UAE's Minister of State for Foreign Trade, held within the framework of the 13th Conference of Ministers of World Trade Organization (WTO) Member Countries in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the parties discussed expanding trade and economic cooperation and bilateral investments.

Zavkizoda urged his counterpart to facilitate the attraction of investments from the UAE into priority sectors of Tajikistan's economy, particularly in the construction and reconstruction of hydroelectric power stations, solar and wind power stations, establishment of joint industrial enterprises, mineral extraction, and construction of logistical and tourist infrastructure.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed readiness for further expansion of trade and economic cooperation.