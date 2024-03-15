Tajikistan urges comprehensive action on water and climate challenges

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan. March 15. Tajikistan is actively advocating for a comprehensive approach to tackling water and climate-related issues, Sharaf Sheralizoda Ambassador of Tajikistan to the Swiss Confederation, the Permanent Representative of Tajikistan to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva said, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, Sherolizoda made these remarks while addressing participants at the Regional Forum on Sustainable Development of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

In his address, Sherolizoda also highlighted the impact of climate change and its ramifications for millions of people. He emphasized the significance of the UN General Assembly resolution declaring 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers and March 21st as World Glacier Day.

Additionally, initiatives such as the establishment of a trust fund to support glacier preservation efforts and the hosting of a high-level conference on glacier conservation in Dushanbe in 2025, all spearheaded by Tajikistan, were commended.

Meanwhile, President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, during his address to the nation at the end of 2023, outlined plans to continue construction on hydroelectric power plants Rogun and Sebzor, as well as the refurbishment of existing hydroelectric power stations. Moreover, efforts to secure financing for new capacities in green energy production were highlighted.

Rahmon noted that by 2032, Tajikistan aims to fulfill its entire electricity demand through renewable sources, achieving a 100 percent target (currently at 98 percent). Following international standards, greenhouse gas emissions are projected to be minimized in the country by 2037.