Tajikistan, Turkmenistan sign cooperation program for 2024-2025

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 4. A cooperation program between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and Turkmenistan for 2024-2025 has been signed, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, five documents were signed following negotiations between President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and former President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who currently serves as the Chairman of the People's Council of the country.

These documents include:

-An Agreement on Cooperation between the Center for Advanced Training and Retraining of Diplomatic Service Employees of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

-An Agreement between the executive body of state power of the city of Khujand of the Sughd region of Tajikistan and the Hokimlik of the city of Arkadag of Turkmenistan on the establishment of sister city relations.

-An Agreement on Cooperation between the Committee on Architecture and Construction under the Government of Tajikistan and the Ministry of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan.

-A Memorandum between the Institute of Geology, Seismic-Resistant Construction, and Seismology of the National Academy of Sciences of Tajikistan and the Institute of Seismology and Atmospheric Physics of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan.

Berdimuhamedov arrived in Tajikistan for an official visit on April 4. During the official meetings and negotiations between Rahmon and Berdimuhamedov, the parties discussed all aspects of the two countries' relations and exchanged views on current issues on the international and regional agenda.