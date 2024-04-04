Tajikistan, ITU mull over cooperation in digitalization of economic sectors

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 4. Tajikistan and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) discussed cooperation in the digitalization of economic sectors, Trend reports.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, the issue was addressed during a meeting between Permanent Representative of Tajikistan to the UN Office and other international organizations in Geneva Sharaf Sheralizoda and the ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

The discussion also covered innovation, digital technologies, and other areas of collaboration.

ITU is an international organization that sets recommendations in the field of telecommunications and radio, and regulates issues related to the international use of radio frequencies.

To note, in October 2023, Tajikistan hosted the ITU forum titled "Launching Next Generation Mobile Networks" for the first time. One of the main focuses was on exploring opportunities to enhance the quality and accessibility of mobile internet, as well as global practices in deploying 5G networks.