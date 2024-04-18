Tajikistan, IFC discuss advancing digital financial services

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 18. Tajikistan and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) engaged in discussions regarding the development of modern digital financial services, Trend reports.

According to the National Bank of Tajikistan, the topic was deliberated during a meeting between Tajikistan's delegation, including the First Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan, Hokim Kholiqzoda, and IFC Managing Director Makhtar Diop, along with IFC Regional Vice President Hela Cheikhrouhou. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the spring meetings of the boards of governors of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group in Washington.

Throughout the negotiations, the parties discussed direct lending and investments in the commercial and private sectors, green financing, and meeting climate change mitigation targets.



Technical support to improve corporate governance in the banking sector, consumer rights protection, and legal changes in the sector were all discussed.



Highlighting the existing relations between the two institutions, it was said that the IFC will continue to support the implementation of Tajikistan's prioritized reforms.

Moreover, on the sidelines of the spring meetings, Hokim Kholiqzoda, Tajikistan’s Finance Minister Faiziddin Qahhorzoda, and Economic Adviser to the President Negmatullo Hikmatullozoda met to discuss the partnership supporting economic policies and promoting inclusive growth with the Managing Director of the IMF, Kristalina Georgieva.