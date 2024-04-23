Tajikistan and Uzbekistan nod to ease freightage

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 23. Tajikistan and Uzbekistan have agreed to carry out transit passage of freight vehicles through their territories without permit forms, Trend reports.

In reference to Tajikistan's Ministry of Transport, the relevant protocol revising the March 9, 2018 agreement between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on international road traffic was signed on April 18, 2024, during Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev's visit. The simplification will become effective after both countries have accepted the accord.



According to the 2018 agreement, a permit was necessary for regular and irregular passenger and goods transportation between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, including passage via respective territories.



Currently, freight transportation between Tajikistan and many Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) nations and Russia, or transit via their territory, is carried out without licenses, considerably decreasing delivery time and eliminating cargo damage hazards.