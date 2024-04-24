Tajikistan and Italy focus on industrial sector investment

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 24. Attracting Italian capital for the development of Tajikistan's industrial sector is beneficial for both countries, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, the statement was made during the meeting between Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon and Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Moreover, the sides expressed mutual interest in expanding cooperation across various sectors, including hydroelectricity, light industry, food production, metallurgy, mining, chemicals, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and tourism.

It was emphasized that Tajikistan possesses ample opportunities and resources for establishing joint ventures to process agricultural and industrial products, which can lead to boosting exports to European countries.

Overall, Rahmon and Meloni discussed enhancing ties in the political, economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian, and security realms.

Emomali Rahmon embarked on his first official visit to Italy and the Vatican on April 22. He also met with the President of Italy, Sergio Mattarella. Seven new documents were signed following the high-level meetings during the visit.