Tajikistan, Italian WeBuild discuss progress of Rogun HPP construction

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 24. The President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon and the director of the WeBuild Italian company, Pietro Salini, discussed the progress of the construction of the Rogun hydroelectric power station (HPP) in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

According to the press service of the Tajik president, the head of WeBuild informed Rahmon about the fulfillment of commitments and the progress of construction works on the HPP on which the company is currently working.

During the meeting, confidence was expressed that the company's management will mobilize all its capabilities to fulfill the work plans within the established deadlines.

WeBuild is engaged in the construction of a clay-core rockfill dam at the Rogun HPP. The Rogun HPP is a hydroelectric power station under construction on the Vakhsh River with an installed capacity of 3600 MW. In total, it is planned to install six units, each with a projected capacity of 600 MW.

The average annual electricity generation at the Rogun HPP is expected to exceed 17 billion kWh. The height of the dam is 335 meters.

The president of Tajikistan embarked on his first official visit to Italy and the Vatican on April 22. Seven new documents were signed following the high-level meetings during the visit.