Tajikistan aims to become "green country" - President Rahmon

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, June 11. Tajikistan aims to become a "green country" by 2037, President of the country Emomali Rahmon said at the opening ceremony of the Third High-Level International Conference on the International Decade for Action “Water for Sustainable Development, 2018-2028” in Dushanbe, Trend reports.

"Our goal is to turn Tajikistan into a "green country" by 2037. In this context, alongside the full utilization of renewable energy sources, we have adopted the "Country's Natural Greening Program until 2040," according to which more than two billion seedlings will need to be planted during this period," Rahmon said.

He also emphasized that Tajikistan is doubling efforts to transition to a "green" economy, with water resources playing a key role in achieving this goal.

"Over 98 percent of Tajikistan's electricity is generated from the country's hydropower resources. By 2032, we intend to increase this figure to 100 percent, meaning that electricity production will be entirely based on "green energy" resources," Rahmon stated.

Tajikistan, he said, places a premium on cross-border cooperation on water-related matters.

To note, the Third Dushanbe Conference is part of a series of conferences held every two years by the Government of Tajikistan in cooperation with the UN to support the implementation of the goals of the International Decade of Action.