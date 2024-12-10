Tajikistan and Croatia set to collaborate in tourism sector

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, December 10. Tajikistan and Croatia are set to collaborate on sharing expertise in the tourism sector, Trend reports.

The issue was discussed during a meeting between Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Muhriddin and Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić Radman, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations and explored prospects for enhancing cooperation between Tajikistan and Croatia within the framework of international organizations.

The ministry also highlighted that Tajikistan has established a constructive dialogue with Croatia within the EU framework.

Notably, diplomatic relations between Tajikistan and Croatia were established 25 years ago. Today, the two countries are working to strengthen their legal and contractual foundation for future cooperation.