Tajikistan introduces moratorium on business inspections

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 11. Tajikistan has introduced changes to its legislation regarding inspections of business entities, Trend reports.

The President of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, signed a law on the "Moratorium on Inspections of Business Entities' Activities."

According to this law, all types of inspections of business activities are prohibited, except for those carried out by tax authorities. The goal of the moratorium is to support entrepreneurship and create favorable conditions for the development of business and investment.

Additionally, Rahmon signed decrees amending several other laws, including the "Organic Production" law, as well as amendments to the laws on "Holidays" and "Public Services.".

The signed laws are aimed at ensuring sustainable and rapid economic, social, and cultural development of the country, establishing a legal framework for cashless payments, providing state support for entrepreneurship, reviving national customs and traditions, and improving the quality of life for citizens.