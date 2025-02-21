Tajikistan, Ethiopia eye cargo flight connectivity to boost trade

Photo: Civil Aviation Agency under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, February 21. The Director of the Civil Aviation Agency of Tajikistan, Nazarzoda Habibullo, and Ethiopian Ambassador to Tajikistan Jemal Beker Abdullah discussed the potential launch of cargo flights between the two countries, Trend reports.

In the course of the meeting, Ambassador Beker Abdullah emphasized that establishing direct cargo flights would significantly strengthen bilateral ties between Tajikistan and Ethiopia.

The discussion primarily focused on enhancing cooperation and exploring agreements to advance the civil aviation sectors of both nations. The ambassador also highlighted Ethiopia's broad potential across various industries, noting that it could play a key role in supporting the growth of Tajikistan’s aviation industry.

This meeting is part of an ongoing series of productive conversations between Tajikistan and other countries aimed at expanding and modernizing the nation’s aviation infrastructure.