Turkmen border must remain border of friendship with all neighboring countries - president

The state border of Turkmenistan must always remain a border of friendship with all neighboring countries, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a meeting of the State Security Council of the country, Turkmenistan State News Agency reported Jan. 11

Begench Gundogdyev, head of the Turkmen State Border Service, made a report on the results of activity of subordinate units for 2017.

Emphasizing great responsibility of the border guards who must remain vigilant while fulfilling their military duty, the Turkmen president instructed Gundogdyev to raise the level of combat training and patriotic education, the report said.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also stressed the key aspects of the military doctrine, which is of purely defensive nature and determines the strategic foundations for ensuring the security and integrity of borders of Turkmenistan, the report noted.

Turkmenistan has a land border with Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and maritime border along the Caspian Sea with Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Kazakhstan.

