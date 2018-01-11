Turkmen border must remain border of friendship with all neighboring countries - president

11 January 2018 12:01 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The state border of Turkmenistan must always remain a border of friendship with all neighboring countries, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said at a meeting of the State Security Council of the country, Turkmenistan State News Agency reported Jan. 11

Begench Gundogdyev, head of the Turkmen State Border Service, made a report on the results of activity of subordinate units for 2017.

Emphasizing great responsibility of the border guards who must remain vigilant while fulfilling their military duty, the Turkmen president instructed Gundogdyev to raise the level of combat training and patriotic education, the report said.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov also stressed the key aspects of the military doctrine, which is of purely defensive nature and determines the strategic foundations for ensuring the security and integrity of borders of Turkmenistan, the report noted.

Turkmenistan has a land border with Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and maritime border along the Caspian Sea with Azerbaijan, Iran, Russia and Kazakhstan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmenistan should open TAPI consortium membership to foreign companies – expert
Commentary 12:51
Turkmenistan to expand variety of LED lamps' production
Economy news 10:43
Deputy head of Turkmen horse breeders' association appointed
Turkmenistan 10:02
Turkmenistan to name highway in honor of Great Silk Road
Economy news 10 January 20:48
Glass factory to appear in central region of Turkmenistan
Economy news 10 January 15:05
Turkmenistan names new deputy minister of finance & economy
Turkmenistan 10 January 12:12
Berdimuhamedov: Uzbek-Turkmen trade, economic ties dynamically develop
Central Asia 9 January 17:40
China testing Turkmen railway transit to Iran
Economy news 9 January 10:29
Turkmenistan Airlines announces tender on web services
Tenders 9 January 09:21
Caspian countries change principle of controlling ships
Economy news 8 January 15:27
EBRD supporting private entrepreneurship in Turkmenistan
Economy news 8 January 10:17
New appointment in State Food Industry Association of Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 8 January 10:06
UAE, Serbia buy dried licorice roots, cotton yarn in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 8 January 09:22
Turkmen Ministry of Healthcare, Medical Industry to buy medical equipment via tender
Turkmenistan 8 January 09:22
Turkmenistan preparing cattle wintering sites
Turkmenistan 7 January 12:53
Industrial gas inflow obtained at eastern gas field of Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 6 January 15:12
Turkmen Parliament approves draft law on TV, radio broadcasting
Turkmenistan 6 January 12:11
Turkmen Parliament adopts draft law on transport security
Turkmenistan 6 January 10:13