Chain of shopping, entertainment centers may appear in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Jan. 11

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

A chain of shopping and entertainment centers may be established in Turkmenistan, the Vatan newspaper reported.

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed to pay attention to details regarding the issue. In particular, he noted at a working meeting in Ashgabat city that the shopping and entertainment complex “Berkarar” in the city meets international standards in all respects.

The “Berkarar” shopping and entertainment complex was opened Dec. 26, 2014. Its total area is about 140,000 square meters (the shopping center occupies 103,700 square meters and the business center occupies 36,000 square meters).

