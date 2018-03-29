OIC assesses parliamentary election in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 29

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen, in his congratulatory message to the Government of Turkmenistan in connection with the March 25 parliamentary election, drew attention to the transparency of the electoral process at all its stages.

The activity of the local electorate was highly appreciated in a message posted on the website of the biggest Muslim international organization.

According to the Central Commission for Elections and Referendums of Turkmenistan, 91.69 percent of voters took part in the election of MPs on Sunday.

OIC General Secretariat sent a group of observer experts to Turkmenistan at the invitation of Ashgabat.

OIC includes 57 countries with a population of about 1.2 billion people. The headquarters of the organization is in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news