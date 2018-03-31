Turkmen president appoints new deputy foreign minister

31 March 2018 11:38 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 31

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree to appoint Serdar Berdimuhamedov as Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan.

The activity of the Foreign Ministry is regulated by the laws "On the diplomatic service", "On the status of diplomatic representations of Turkmenistan abroad", "On diplomatic ranks", "On consular institutions of Turkmenistan", and "On the foreign policy concept of Turkmenistan".

To date, Turkmenistan has established diplomatic relations with 142 countries.

Thirty-eight diplomatic missions and consulates of Turkmenistan operate abroad. Thirty-five diplomatic missions of foreign countries are accredited in Turkmenistan. Turkmenistan is a party to 139 international conventions and treaties.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Turkmen parliament elects new speaker
Central Asia 10:12
Chinese company announces tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 09:50
Turkmen National Council to have meeting on eve of Independence Day
Turkmenistan 30 March 21:29
Turkmenistan creates commission to improve pricing system in construction
Economy news 30 March 17:09
Ashgabat, Seoul hold business talks
Economy news 30 March 16:41
Turkmen agriculture ministry prolongs tender
Tenders 30 March 16:18
Turkmen president not happy with activity of credit institutions
Turkmenistan 30 March 14:54
Turkmenistan increasing fish production
Economy news 30 March 14:49
Turkmenistan to further work on Galkynysh gas field
Oil&Gas 30 March 14:46
Turkmen president okays program for financial, banking system development
Economy news 30 March 14:31
Turkmen state concern to buy equipment, pipes via tender
Tenders 30 March 09:59
ENI announces tender on well perforation services in Turkmenistan
Tenders 30 March 09:49
First freight train from China to Central Asia sets off
Economy news 29 March 17:11
Turkmenistan, Romania see prospects of partnership in energy and transport
Oil&Gas 29 March 16:20
Int'l oil consortium to hold tender in Turkmenistan
Tenders 29 March 15:59
Turkmenistan starts sowing cotton in northern province
Economy news 29 March 13:57
OIC assesses parliamentary election in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 29 March 13:31
Turkmenistan counting on establishing business contacts with Uzbek investors
Turkmenistan 29 March 11:01