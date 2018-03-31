Turkmen president appoints new deputy foreign minister

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, March 31

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has signed a decree to appoint Serdar Berdimuhamedov as Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan.

The activity of the Foreign Ministry is regulated by the laws "On the diplomatic service", "On the status of diplomatic representations of Turkmenistan abroad", "On diplomatic ranks", "On consular institutions of Turkmenistan", and "On the foreign policy concept of Turkmenistan".

To date, Turkmenistan has established diplomatic relations with 142 countries.

Thirty-eight diplomatic missions and consulates of Turkmenistan operate abroad. Thirty-five diplomatic missions of foreign countries are accredited in Turkmenistan. Turkmenistan is a party to 139 international conventions and treaties.

