Turkmenistan, Guinea-Bissau agree to strengthen cooperation

9 June 2018 15:59 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 9

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan held a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guinea-Bissau in Saudi Arabia Mamadou Sano, who arrived in Ashgabat for a working visit, the Foreign Ministry said June 9.

During an exchange of views on strengthening cooperation, the sides discussed the possibility of developing cooperation in the political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian fields.

The prospects of further cooperation within international organizations were also considered.

It was stressed that political consultations on a permanent basis give impetus to development of not only bilateral political, but also trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian relations.

The parties noted the need to bring bilateral relations to a higher level that meets the long-term interests of the countries.

