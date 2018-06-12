Ambassador of Zambia in Turkmenistan accredited

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, June 12

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

Chairman of the Mejlis (Parliament) of Turkmenistan Gulshat Mammadova has received credentials of the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Zambia Shadreck Luwita, the Turkmen government said in a statement June 12.

The ambassador was informed about the main directions of the state policy of the country and investment projects of Turkmenistan.

"The world community highly appreciates the contribution of the Turkmen state to the implementation of grandiose projects for the construction of intercontinental transport and energy highways," the message says.

Luwita was also received by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan. The parties considered the prospects of cooperation in various fields.

Proposals were made for the development of trade and economic relations through the organization of business meetings and exhibitions of export goods, as well as the topic of cooperation in the fields of oil and gas and in the field of agriculture, in particular the cotton industry was touched upon.

