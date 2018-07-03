Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expected in Croatia

3 July 2018 15:46 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 3

By Huseyn Hasanov - Trend:

The President of Croatia Kolinda Grabar-Kitarovic in her letter to Turkmen counterpart Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that, the partnership between the two countries grows stronger and develops thanks to the close cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

“Hoping that I will have an opportunity to receive you in the Republic of Croatia soon”, the message says.

"I am confident that our relations will be further expanded on the basis of mutual trust and constructive cooperation," said Grabar-Kitarovic.

The third meeting of the Turkmen-Croatian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation was held in Zagreb in mid-June.

An agreement was reached on the development of business relations, both through government agencies and the private sector. Croatian companies are interested in partnership in such areas as energy, transport, metalworking and shipbuilding. For example, the State Service of Maritime and River Transport of Turkmenistan places orders for the construction of automobile and passenger ferries of the "Ro-Pax" type in the ULJANIK Brodogradiliste d.d. Company.

Croatia also stated that it supports Turkmenistan's efforts to ensure energy security and to develop mechanisms for reliable and stable transit of energy resources to the world markets. Turkmenistan is one of the key players in the energy market of the Caspian region and Central Asia and supports the diversification of routes.

The options for the delivery of Turkmen fuel to Europe through the Caspian Sea and Azerbaijan are being consistently studied at this stage.

