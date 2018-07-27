Turkmenistan, Hungary discuss prospects of investment co-op

27 July 2018 12:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Hungary Peter Santo has been held in Ashgabat, the Turkmen Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The sides exchanged views on further strengthening of cooperation, development of bilateral relations in trade and economic areas, and expressed interest in enhancing trade, economic and investment cooperation.

The parties noted the active and multi-level political dialogue, which is held on a regular basis, the message says.

In this context, the parties noted the role of visits at the highest levels, as well as discussed the possibility of expanding cooperation within international organizations.

A meeting of the Turkmen-Hungarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was held in June 2017 in Ashgabat, at which special attention was paid to the prospects of Turkmen natural gas supplies in the European direction.

Hungarian delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade of the country Istvan Mikola.

Negotiations on the delivery of Turkmen gas to Europe have been underway since 2011.

The project of laying a 300-kilometer gas pipeline along the Caspian Sea bottom to the shores of Azerbaijan, as previously noted by the interested parties, is optimal for the delivery of Turkmen resources to the European market. Turkmen fuel can further find its way to Turkey, which borders with European countries.

