Turkmenistan appoints ambassador to Malaysia

30 July 2018 09:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 30

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Mukhammetniyaz Mashalov has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Malaysia, the decree of the President of the country reads.

The diplomat led the diplomatic mission of his country in Armenia before that.

The activity of the Malaysian PETRONAS Carigali Overseas Sdn Bhd company, which has become the first foreign company to start the development of the Turkmen shelf of the Caspian Sea, is active in the Turkmen market.

It was reported in November 2016 that, the government of Malaysia is studying the possibility of participation of its companies in the project of construction of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline.

High technologies, banking, urban planning, processing of agricultural products and food industry, tourism are also highlighted among the priority areas of cooperation.

