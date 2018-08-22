Turkmenistan to celebrate Eid al-Adha for three days

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Aug. 22

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

In connection with Eid al-Adha, August 22-24, 2018 have been declared non-working days in Turkmenistan.

All institutions, enterprises and organizations, regardless of ownership have been prescribed to ensure the implementation of this presidential decree.

The sacred prayer service of Eid Al-Ayat namaz and the ceremony of offering sacrifices will be performed in all the Muslim mosques of Turkmenistan on the first day of the holidays.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov addressed the nation with an appeal.

"Eid al-Adha is one of the oldest holidays, preaching the philosophical and ethical traditions of mankind, the nobility and sincerity of people, symbolizing the unification, creating an atmosphere of enthusiasm in our society. This holiday reflects the principles formed over millennia and passed down from generation to generation, consonant with the high mentality of our people – peacefulness, commitment to friendship, virtue and mercy. Eid al-Adha improves and enriches the spiritual and cultural life of our society, strengthening its unity and cohesion," the message reads.

Traditionally, in the days of Eid al-Adha, music sounds on the streets, a lively trade takes place and high swings are installed everywhere in the settlements as a "symbol of purification".

