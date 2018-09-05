International telecom exhibition-conference to be held in Ashgabat

5 September 2018 09:34 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sep. 5

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

On October 10-11, 2018, Turkmentel exhibition and conference will be held in Ashgabat with the participation of such companies as Sony, Huawei, Airbus, Iskratel, Thales, Rostelecom and others, said the organizers of the event - the Ministry of Communications and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

Foreign companies will present their products in the field of communications in various sections of the exhibition, such as telecommunications, information technology, telemetry and measuring equipment, wireless communications, professional audio and video recording equipment.

TV and radio broadcasting equipment, cable communications products and components, operators for providing various services in the field of communications, transport and special equipment will be presented as well.

The sphere of communication and telecommunications is one of the most promising and dynamically developing branches of the Turkmen economy.

The Ministry of Communications has developed partnerships with such companies as Sony, JVC, Siemens-Nokia, Shell & Wilcox, Tandberg, Rhode & Schwarz, NEC, Eurasia Trans Limited, Prima Telecom and others.

In recent years, the number of internet users has significantly increased and new communication standards are being introduced. A new stage in the way of innovative development of communications will be the development of a national model of an electronic document management system.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkmenistan among important trade partners of Uzbekistan - envoy
Turkmenistan 09:24
First cargo via Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transport corridor to be shipped in October
Economy news 00:42
Turkmenistan, China mulling prospects for investment co-op
Turkmenistan 4 September 20:47
Turkmenistan looking for managers for large gas processing plant
Turkmenistan 4 September 15:21
"Heavy Caspian: Turkmenistan 2018" conference to be held in Avaza city
Turkmenistan 4 September 09:44
Turkmenistan opens tender on weaving factory modernization
Tenders 4 September 09:12
Latest
Baku Higher Oil School hits new record among Azerbaijani universities
Society 10:13
Turkmen Agriculture Ministry looking for plant protection via tender
Tenders 10:01
Russian airline to launch flights to Uzbek cities
Uzbekistan 09:59
Prices for industrial products increase in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 09:52
Israel Railways to introduce robot-assisted bicycle parking
Israel 09:50
Typhoon kills 10 in Japan, boats move stranded passengers from airport
Other News 09:47
Saudi Aramco to hold joint event with South Korea's S-Oil at big industry conference
Arab World 09:43
U.S. apple farmers afraid they will be hurt by U.S.-China trade battle
US 09:42
Volume of transit of e-commerce goods through Azerbaijan announced
ICT 09:32