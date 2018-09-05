International telecom exhibition-conference to be held in Ashgabat

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sep. 5

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

On October 10-11, 2018, Turkmentel exhibition and conference will be held in Ashgabat with the participation of such companies as Sony, Huawei, Airbus, Iskratel, Thales, Rostelecom and others, said the organizers of the event - the Ministry of Communications and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

Foreign companies will present their products in the field of communications in various sections of the exhibition, such as telecommunications, information technology, telemetry and measuring equipment, wireless communications, professional audio and video recording equipment.

TV and radio broadcasting equipment, cable communications products and components, operators for providing various services in the field of communications, transport and special equipment will be presented as well.

The sphere of communication and telecommunications is one of the most promising and dynamically developing branches of the Turkmen economy.

The Ministry of Communications has developed partnerships with such companies as Sony, JVC, Siemens-Nokia, Shell & Wilcox, Tandberg, Rhode & Schwarz, NEC, Eurasia Trans Limited, Prima Telecom and others.

In recent years, the number of internet users has significantly increased and new communication standards are being introduced. A new stage in the way of innovative development of communications will be the development of a national model of an electronic document management system.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news