Turkmen president to hold business talks in New York

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Sept. 16

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

The government delegation of Turkmenistan headed by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov will visit New York Sept. 29-Oct. 2 to participate in the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly, the Turkmenistan State News Agency reported.

As part of the visit, it is also planned to hold a meeting in the Turkmen-US Business Council format, which has a significant role in the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between Turkmenistan and the biggest business structures of the US, the report said.

This issue was discussed at a meeting of the Turkmen Cabinet of Ministers.

Diplomatic relations between the two countries were established on February 19, 1992. The legal framework of bilateral relations consists of 59 documents, including 53 interstate and intergovernmental documents, and six interdepartmental documents.

During this period, relations were established with companies working in such areas as oil and gas and chemical industry, computer technology, energy, agriculture, transport and logistics. These include Boeing, General Electric, John Deere, Microsoft, Caterpillar, Coca-Cola and other companies.

The US-Turkmenistan Business Council was established in 2008. As of May 1, 2018, 156 projects with the participation of US companies totaling to $2,573.43 million and 0.3 million euros have been registered in Turkmenistan.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news