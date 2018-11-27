Turkmenistan offers to hold int’l forum on security in Central Asia

27 November 2018 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, Nov. 27

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The Turkmen delegation, headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, offered to host a forum on security and cooperation in Central Asia during the recent EU-Central Asia meeting in Brussels, Altyn Asyr local TV channel reported.

Turkmen and EU representatives discussed the cooperation issues in key areas. Among them are preparation of an updated EU strategy for Central Asia; regional cooperation; integration, investment and economic partnership; cooperation in sustainable development and climate change, environmental protection, water issues; security.

Special attention in Brussels was paid to such vectors as energy, industry, agriculture, transport and trade.

When discussing the issues of climate change, environmental protection and water issues, the Turkmen delegation updated about the preparation of the special UN program for the Aral Sea basin.

Earlier, Ashgabat voiced the initiative for holding a forum on cooperation and security in Central Asia during one of the sessions of the UN General Assembly.

