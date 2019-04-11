Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan mull development of cross-border trade

11 April 2019 15:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 11

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Chairperson of the Senate of the Kazakh parliament Dariga Nazarbayeva has received Ambassador of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan Toyly Komekov in Kazakhstan’s Nur-Sultan city, Trend reports referring to the press-service of the Kazakh Senate.

The prospects for cross-border cooperation were discussed. Nazarbayeva drew attention to the proposals of the Mangystau region on thirteen spheres that were submitted to the Turkmen side for consideration.

The projects for the construction of the Turkmenbashi-Garabogaz-Kazakhstan highway and a new bridge across the Garabogazgol Bay will contribute to an increase in trade turnover, cargo and passenger traffic.

Earlier it was reported that the project of creating a special zone of border trade on the border of Kazakhstan’s Mangystau region and Turkmenistan’s Balkan region is being considered.

The need for increasing the trade turnover in such industries as metallurgy, mechanical engineering, building materials, food industry, chemical industry, light industry, pharmaceutics was stressed.

Mangystau and Balkan regions are similar. Oil, gas and chemical industries dominate here, both regions are big transport and logistics hubs. The regions are interconnected by sea, railway routes and motorways. The issue of launching a flight is being considered.

