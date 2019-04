Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, April 12

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

Turkmenistan’s Turkmengeology state corporation issues the corresponding permits to individuals and legal entities who drill production wells to extract groundwater.

The licenses are issued to entrepreneurs, heads of private companies, enterprises, organizations, associations in accordance with the current Turkmen legislation.

Phone: (+99312) 40-34-69, 40-34-73.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news