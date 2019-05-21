International gas congress opens in Turkmenistan

21 May 2019 12:14 (UTC+04:00)

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 21

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

A two-day international gas congress opened on May 21 in Awaza, Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to Turkmengas State Concern, which has organized the event with the participation of the UK’s Gaffney, Cline and Associates.

During the congress, developments of the gas market in Turkmenistan and the latest gas and chemical projects will be reviewed, and the world’s leading oil and gas companies will make presentations. Much attention will be paid to the gas pipeline project Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI), the report said.

As expected, managers of foreign companies and representatives of the Turkmen fuel and energy sector will also discuss topical issues of joint business on the sidelines of the forum.

Representatives of leading oil and gas companies, major international organizations and financial institutions including, among others, Hyundai Engineering, Kawasaki, Shell, Petronas, Gaffney, Cline and Associates, NAPECO, Vitol, CNPC, Dragon Oil, ENI, and Buried Hill participate in the congress.

Turkmenistan with its natural gas reserves holds one of the leading places in the world and ranks second in the CIS after Russia. Galkynysh gas field is one of the biggest fields in the world.

In accordance with the program of development of the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan, natural gas production is planned to reach 250 billion cubic meters per year by 2030, and oil production to reach 110 million tons.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
President of Turkmenistan: construction of TAPI swiftly underway
Oil&Gas 13:31
Turkmen diplomat accredited with ASEAN
Turkmenistan 12:56
Three reasons to push for Trans-Caspian Pipeline now
Oil&Gas 12:38
FM: Hungary hopes Turkmen gas to be sent to general energy flow of Central Europe
Europe 12:05
FM: Turkmenistan, Hungary to ink two agreements in civil aviation, road transportation (Exclusive)
Economy 11:16
OSCE holds regional seminar on trade and transport in Ashgabat
Turkmenistan 11:13
Latest
Iran to quadruple low enriched uranium production
Nuclear Program 13:33
Chinese company to participate in Kazakhstan's solar wind plant construction
Economy 13:32
President of Turkmenistan: construction of TAPI swiftly underway
Oil&Gas 13:31
Uzbekistan exports 140,000 tons of fruit, vegetables to Kazakhstan
Economy 13:31
Number of Russian companies down in Turkey
Turkey 13:31
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry seeks to improve public debt management
Business 13:28
Azerbaijani, Paraguayan FMs exchange congratulatory letters
Politics 13:22
Gazprom Neft’s hydrocarbon production up by 4.7%
Oil&Gas 13:20
KazMunayGas talks environmental protection (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 13:15