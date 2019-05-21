International gas congress opens in Turkmenistan

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 21

A two-day international gas congress opened on May 21 in Awaza, Turkmenistan, Trend reports referring to Turkmengas State Concern, which has organized the event with the participation of the UK’s Gaffney, Cline and Associates.

During the congress, developments of the gas market in Turkmenistan and the latest gas and chemical projects will be reviewed, and the world’s leading oil and gas companies will make presentations. Much attention will be paid to the gas pipeline project Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI), the report said.

As expected, managers of foreign companies and representatives of the Turkmen fuel and energy sector will also discuss topical issues of joint business on the sidelines of the forum.

Representatives of leading oil and gas companies, major international organizations and financial institutions including, among others, Hyundai Engineering, Kawasaki, Shell, Petronas, Gaffney, Cline and Associates, NAPECO, Vitol, CNPC, Dragon Oil, ENI, and Buried Hill participate in the congress.

Turkmenistan with its natural gas reserves holds one of the leading places in the world and ranks second in the CIS after Russia. Galkynysh gas field is one of the biggest fields in the world.

In accordance with the program of development of the oil and gas industry of Turkmenistan, natural gas production is planned to reach 250 billion cubic meters per year by 2030, and oil production to reach 110 million tons.

