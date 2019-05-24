Turkmenistan approves members of intergovernmental economic committee with Austria

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, May 24

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

The composition of the intergovernmental Turkmen-Austrian committee on economic cooperation has been approved from the Turkmen side, Trend reports referring to a published decree of the President of Turkmenistan.

Companies such as WOMA GmbH, Schoeller Bleckmann AG, Unger Stahlbau GmbH, Schrack Seconet AG, Oswelt GmbH, AME Interhational, Landhof, Schlafhorst, Truetzschler, Uster, and Strabag SE show interest in the Turkmen market.

Austria is evaluating local projects in the field of agricultural processing and food production. The possibilities of participation in projects for the construction of livestock farms in Turkmenistan, along with the supply of equipment for the production of meat and dairy products, are being considered.

Negotiations are underway for establishing business contacts between Turkmenistan’s Rysgal Joint-Stock Commercial Bank and Raiffeisen Bank International, a leading corporate and investment bank in Austria and in Central and Eastern Europe.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news